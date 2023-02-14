Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A mass shooting occurred at Michigan State University Monday night inside Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus, prompting the institution to send out a shelter-in-place order at 8:31 p.m. as chaos ensued.

MSU and Public Safety announced early Tuesday morning that three people are dead and five wounded victims remain at Sparrow Hospital in critical condition, Fox News reported.

The gunman, a 43-year-old black male who is not affiliated with the university, was eventually found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off the university’s campus, MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

“This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser-focused on the safety of our campus, our students, and our surrounding community,” Rozman said.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” MSU said in the alert. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

Hundreds of officers from the Michigan State Police, local law enforcement agencies, FBI, and ATF, assisted MSU authorities in securing the campus.

The university canceled classes for the next two days and asked students to remain away from campus on Tuesday.