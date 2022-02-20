Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – A suspect sought in a robbery committed aboard a Chicago train has been identified after his mother recognized him from publicized surveillance images and reportedly dragged him into the police station to surrender, according to reports.

The suspect was identified as Zion Brown. He is an 18-year-old sophomore at Loyola University Chicago who is accused of stealing about $100 in cash at gunpoint from a Metra train conductor Tuesday afternoon, which led to the charge of armed robbery, WBBM-TV reported.

Metra Police initially shared photos of the masked suspect and solicited the public’s assistance in identifying him. He was seen in two surveillance photos at the Van Buren Street Station in downtown Chicago. In one image that was distributed, he is seen glancing into a station security camera.

As the train pulled into the station around 2:17 p.m., the suspect later identified as Brown, who was a passenger, “produced a black semi-automatic handgun and announced a robbery,” according to police.

During the course of the crime, police say he took cash from the conductor and fled on foot into the station. One of the photos shows the masked suspect with a weapon on the platform.

Brown’s mother recognized him and brought him to a police station in Culver City so he could peacefully surrender, according to details disclosed during his bond hearing, CWB Chicago reported.

When police interviewed Brown, he reportedly said the weapon used during the robbery was a BB gun that he discarded in a nearby dumpster afterward.

During the bond hearing, Brown — who has no criminal record — was represented by a private defense attorney who argued his client was hungry and was simply looking for something to eat.

The lawyer asked the judge to remember her own days as a hungry college kid when setting bail, Fox reported. The tactic failed. Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad said as a hungry college kid she herself would have never thought to rob someone. Hence, she granted the State’s request and ordered Brown held without bail, Loyola Phoenix reported, citing the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

