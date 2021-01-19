Share—and speak up for law & order...















Chicago, Illinois – The Chicago Department of Aviation is investigating how a man was able to allegedly live in a secure portion of the Chicago O’Hare Airport for three months without being detected.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Aditya Singh was charged with felony criminal trespass after he was found in a restricted area of the airport.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Hagerty said in court that Singh told police he was afraid to fly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hagerty said Singh told authorities that he found an employee I.D. badge and that other passengers at the airport had given him food.

A man was found to be living inside of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months (!) The judge’s reaction: https://t.co/YEoTEVyHcb pic.twitter.com/hsiEL4fjK5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 18, 2021

“So if I understand you correctly, you’re telling me that an unauthorized, non-employee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly,” Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz said during the hearing.

Singh has no criminal background and it is unclear why he came to Chicago.

He resides in Orange, California.

“The court finds these facts and circumstances quite shocking for the alleged period of time that this occurred,” Ortiz said. “Being in a secured part of the airport under a fake I.D. badge allegedly, based upon the need for airports to be absolutely secure so that people feel safe to travel, I do find those alleged actions do make him a danger to the community.”