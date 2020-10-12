SACO, Maine — Law enforcement authorities have taken a man into custody after he reportedly placed razor blades into pizza dough intended for supermarket shoppers.

Nicholas Mitchell, 38, was being sought by police after a customer at a grocery store in Maine reported finding the razor blades hidden inside a prepackaged Portland Pie pizza dough that had been purchased from a Hannaford’s Supermarket.

Police said Mitchell was a former associate at a company that produced supplies for Portland Pie.

Nicholas Mitchell has been taken into custody in the City of Dover, NH… Posted by Saco Police Department on Sunday, October 11, 2020