YONKERS, N.Y. — A man is accused of double murder in the fatal stabbing a mother and her daughter in their Yonkers apartment last weekend. The homicides occurred less than a week after the suspect was arrested for arson, but released without bail, according to authorities.

Luis Gabriel Ramos, 27, was identified as the perpetrator and tracked down by an FBI fugitive task force in Salome, Az. on Tuesday night. He was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Isabella Triano, 70, and her daughter, Trisha Miller, 38, Yonkers Police Department said in a press release.

A concerned third party asked police to conduct a welfare check on Monday at the residence since the mother and daughter had not been heard from in several days. Responding officers discovered the women dead from apparent stab wounds.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and canvassed for subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic evidence. Within hours detectives identified Ramos as a suspect, according to the press statement.

Police believe Ramos murdered the women some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning. With the help of federal authorities, they located him near the southern border, New York Post reported.

As of Wednesday, the suspect was awaiting extradition. Once he is returned to New York, the accused killer will be arraigned on two murder charges.

Ramos was arrested for felony arson in Wappingers Falls, New York on Oct. 26, Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said at a Wednesday press conference, according to the Post.

“Unfortunately he was released on his own recognizance at the time,” Mueller confirmed.

“Then fast forward a week later: We have two women that are murdered,” Mueller later added.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Ryan LeGrady in Dutchess County told The Journal News that Ramos’ felony third-degree arson charge is not bail eligible.