Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BENTON, La. – Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office had to wrangle an alligator that had made its way onto a family’s patio on Tuesday. The agency posted pictures and a video of their experience in Benton, Louisiana with the three-foot gator, Fox News reported.

“Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort a, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps,” the agency said on Facebook.

Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to the call about the alligator and “doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries,” the Sheriff’s Office noted.

“Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement. “Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring.” The Sheriff’s Office said the gator was released into the Bodcau Wildlife Management area.