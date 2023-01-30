Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss program in the months prior to her death as she sought to look her best to celebrate the “Elvis” movie during various award ceremonies. The program included a strict diet regimen as well as plastic surgery, family sources revealed to TMZ.

Sadly, there is also a dark side to the already downcast story. “What’s more … our family sources say Lisa Marie was taking opioids again — an addiction she struggled with for years,” TMZ reported.

A person with inside information told TMZ that the singer dropped 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks leading up to the Golden Globes, which took place Jan. 10. During her appearance she looked frail and gaunt, according to the New York Post.

Presley was interviewed on the red carpet by Billy Bush. She died two days later on Jan. 12. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.

Following Presley’s passing, Bush recalled his interaction with her, noting “something’s off here.”

“She was very uneven in her balance,” he told Fox LA on Jan 14. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’”

“She was cognizant. She was certainly with it, just a second slow. But she was there. She was definitely there, but just a tad off in some way,” Bush added.

On Jan. 22, Presley was laid to rest at her family’s home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, The Post reported.

She was buried on the mansion’s grounds next to her father, Elvis Presley, and son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

