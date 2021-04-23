Unfortunately, there’s really no way to ignore James’ thinly veiled threat against a Columbus (OH) police officer.

And by the way, let’s put some mainstream media race-based spin on the incident shall we: LeBron offered his prejudiced demands for #ACCOUNTABILITY after an officer—who is WHITE—saved the life of a woman—who is BLACK—by shooting her attacker who was armed with a knife and about to violently stab her.

Ironically, in demanding #ACCOUNTABILITY, James has yet to apologize or otherwise take accountability for his own prejudiced incivility and wrongdoing in threatening a police officer.

The worst part: James knows better, or probably ought to know better. After all, he reportedly has ten security guards at his house, including off-duty law enforcement officers.

And he probably knows that despite all the race-based political nonsense, sometimes the only people trying to prevent violence against blacks are white police officers. Police video made it quite clear that this is exactly what happened in a Columbus, Ohio neighborhood on Tuesday.

Indeed, as police video shows, it was a (white) police officer that made the split-second decision to save the life of a (black) victim who was being attacked.

Tragically, suspect Ma’Khia Bryant had a choice. She clearly saw the officer—and clearly ignored him—and began attacking someone with a knife instead of complying.

Ironically, James seems to be ignoring a few things as well. Least of all, he’s ignoring accountability for his prejudiced demand for police #ACCOUNTABILITY.

So maybe it’s time for James to hold himself #ACCOUNTABLE for his own words and actions.

And even more importantly, maybe it’s time for the law enforcement profession to demand accountability from those demanding #ACCOUNTABILITY.