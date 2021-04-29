Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















In partnership with Defend The Heroes, Law Officer is proud to announce the first public SECONDS 2 SURVIVE CHALLENGE hosted by Sheriff Mark Lamb. The event is scheduled for July 22, 2021 at the Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office.

THE CHALLENGE is open to the public. However, Sheriff Lamb cordially invites the following politicians, pundits, and others to participate—and RSVP:

Senator Cory Booker

Attorney Ben Crump

LeBron James

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Joy Reid

Rev. Al Sharpton

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Law Officer will help pay for travel expenses for any of the invitees to participate. If they cannot attend, Law Officer will gladly make arrangements at their convenience. Law Officer will make a donation to a non-profit organization of their choice, if they choose to participate and learn.

THE CHALLENGE reveals first-hand the misperceptions and misunderstandings about how police officers must respond when faced with deadly force and violent criminals. It is designed to encourage dialogue and provide much-needed context to better understand the risks, challenges, and dangers that police officers face every day across America.

Participants will engage with cutting-edge technology and face “real-life” scenarios. With just seconds to react, participants will be evaluated on their handling of deadly force encounters.

And unlike similar programs, THE CHALLENGE does not stop there: some participants will also experience how the media manipulates the actual events—with less-than-truthful media reports and social media posts.

From getting the call to getting cancelled—and fighting to survive a deadly force encounter in between—the SECONDS 2 SURVIVAL CHALLENGE is as real as it gets.

Community groups can schedule their own SECONDS 2 SURVIVAL CHALLENGE, and law enforcement agencies can take part in the related training seminars as well (please see https://www.lawofficer.com/s2s/ for more details).

The event will also be supported by volunteers from DEFEND THE HEROES, a non-profit organization. Those who cannot attend but would like to help support the event, can make a donation.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE SECONDS 2 SURVIVE CHALLENGE