LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday afternoon. There will be 70,000 fans in attendance and millions of viewers watching across the country. Parties will be hosted with more enthusiasm than a holiday. In many settings, the game is secondary to the social activity. In other environments, the game is all that matters.

As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals prepare to take the field for the big game on Sunday, law enforcement officials say they’re preparing to secure the Super Bowl from potential threats and criminal activity.

The stadium is close to Los Angeles International Airport and it is common from inside the stadium to see planes flying at low altitudes overhead. That creates a number of problematic scenarios, authorities say, ABC News reported.

As a result, law enforcement will have aircraft high above Sofi Stadium as well as choppers low to the ground to prevent and deter any potential attacks.

Authorities say there will be 13 municipal law enforcement agencies working the game along with 10 more federal agencies.

Hence, there will be thousands of officers visible and invisible on the ground and air who are there to make sure it remains safe for those in attendance, according to NBC News.

All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the Super Bowl Experience. The NFL limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue.

According to the NFL, the following prohibited list is not all-inclusive. All items are subject to security discretion:

Alcohol

Animals (Service Animals for Guests with disabilities are permitted. All other animals, including Emotional Support Animals are prohibited)

Banners, signs (any object that obstructs the view of others)

Backpacks and luggage

Bags larger than 18″ x 16″ x 8″

Glass or aluminum containers, thermoses, cups, and beverage containers of any kind (unless purchased at an NFL venue)

Camera with removeable lenses more than 6″

Professional video/audio recorders, except for credentialed media

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices

Coolers (Coolers for medical purposes are permitted)

Laptop Computers

Laser Pointers

Food or Beverage (Unless for Medical Purpose)

Illegal substances

Mace, pepper spray or any aerosol

Motorized scooters, hover boards, skateboards or self-propelled items except for ADA or medical purposes

Noisemakers and horns, whistles, musical instruments of any kind

Promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without written consent from the NFL

Selfie Sticks, tripods, seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers

Weapons including firearms, knives, electronic stunning devices.

Fireworks, explosives, or other combustible items

Any other item deemed potentially dangerous or inappropriate in managements sole discretion will not be permitted.

The NFL urges fans to secure these items in their vehicles or hotel rooms. Confiscated items will not be returned, instead they will be disposed.