Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement personnel, first responders, active and veteran military, and educators can sail free with an exclusive offer from Margaritaville at Sea.

The program is called “Heroes Sail Free.” It offers a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship for one complimentary sailing per member, per year.

The 10-level ship offers eight dining venues, five bars and lounges. Taxes, fees, port charges and gratuities are not included, KSAT reported.

Although available dates for single-passenger cabins are nearly sold out, the ship has double-occupancy cabins still available for most dates, according to margaritavilleatsea.com.

Members must be verified through the GovX ID platform in order to qualify for the offer.

For two qualifying members to book the same stateroom, call the Margaritaville at Sea reservation center.

The ship sails out of the Port of Palm Beach, Florida.

Margaritaville at Sea is delighted to welcome all guests traveling to the Bahamas onboard regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Read here to learn more about testing and travel requirements.

The offer is valid for new bookings on sailings through December 29, 2023. It cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Members will receive free fare for an inside or ocean-view stateroom. Upgrades to suites can be made for an additional charge.

Additional guests traveling on the same reservation as the verified member will pay the retail rate for the room.