LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a local hospital Friday morning after accidentally shooting herself in the leg, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, according to department officials.

Deputy Shawn Dubusky, a department spokesman, said that the severity of the injured deputy’s wound was unclear but that it appears she was struck in the thigh, the Los Angeles Times reported.