LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after she was negligently shot in the leg by another deputy, according to authorities.

The incident — which authorities characterized as an “accidental discharge” — occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, according to department officials.

Deputy Shawn Dubusky, a department spokesman, said that one deputy’s weapon fired unintentionally and that the round struck the female deputy in her leg, KTLA reported.

The injured deputy’s condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

Editor’s note: Authorities previously told the Los Angeles Times that the deputy had accidentally shot herself in the leg. This story has been updated.

———

ORIGINAL STORY:

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a local hospital Friday morning after accidentally shooting herself in the leg, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, according to department officials.

Deputy Shawn Dubusky, a department spokesman, said that the severity of the injured deputy’s wound was unclear but that it appears she was struck in the thigh, the Los Angeles Times reported.