SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy died Friday night at his home in Santa Clarita, officials reported.

The deputy was identified at Soo H. Kim. He was assigned to the LASD’s West Hollywood area, but was at home when he died, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The details surrounding Kim’s death were undisclosed.

Law enforcement officers from LASD and the California Highway Patrol stood on the Valencia Boulevard overpass at Interstate 5 and saluted as a procession of patrol cars escorted Kim’s body to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.