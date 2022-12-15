Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – In 1956 the Los Angeles Police Department went airborne for the first time with a single helicopter. Today they are the largest municipal airborne law enforcement operation in the world, and boast the nation’s largest rooftop heliport, according to the agency.

LAPD Air Support Division provides a wide variety of assistance, from being the “eye in the sky” for law enforcement ground units to rescue efforts and protection via location checks as well as other community engagement projects.

According to the department, their purpose is “To provide Air Support to patrol and specialized units of the Los Angeles Police Department. To enhance officer and public safety, reduce the incidents of crime, and thus reduce the fear of crime. And above all else, to protect and to serve.”

In 2021 LAPD Air Support Division responded to more than 33,000 police incidents, including:

500 vehicle pursuits

1,200 vehicle tails

800 foot pursuits

9,600 felony arrests

1,300 perimeters containments

2,400 assisted and initiated recovered vehicles

The busy men and woman facilitating the law enforcement effort from the air are invaluable.

