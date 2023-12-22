Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In the ever-evolving and volatile landscape of law enforcement, a nationwide debate rages on regarding the role of private entities in handling certain calls for service traditionally managed by police officers. The once steadfast pillars of policing are facing scrutiny, as words like “privatization” and “defund the police” echo across the land. Recent and not-so-recent events, often marred by a small percentage of fatal use of force incidents by law enforcement, have sparked a resounding call for the police to be defunded and, in some cases, replaced by social workers to handle specific calls for service (Stoll, 2022).

The profession of law enforcement is changing, and its strategies for addressing long-standing societal problems, unaddressed by traditional methods over the past century, must also adapt. The use of cutting- edge technology to fight crime is also at the forefront. Could we soon realize a future where social services and private security professionals routinely handle calls for service once handled by sworn police officers, while drones controlled by operators miles away replace police helicopters (Carr, 2021)? The implications of this evolving landscape are far-reaching and deserve our attention.

On these pages, we will examine whether a transition to private policing, social services, and technology is the future of public safety, effectively relegating the small number of police officers left to wait at the police station for the limited number of calls requiring their expertise. Could there be an alternative that provides a more effective approach, or as the police, as we know them, an icon of the past?

Private Police

Increasingly, security firms are gradually filling the void left by traditional law enforcement to handle situations like intoxicated individuals, those under the influence of narcotics, or managing calls of homeless individuals panhandling at a business. Big dollar corporations contract with private security to tackle financial crimes; elite neighborhoods are being patrolled by private security. In affluent neighborhoods such as Lincoln Park in Chicago, Neponsit in New York, and San Francisco’s Marina District, residents and business associations disheartened with police response have pooled their funds to enlist private security due to reported feelings of insecurity (Semuels, 2023).

Advocates for replacing traditional law enforcement with private police point to various factors such as cost reduction (more on that later), flexibility, quick responsiveness, customizable services, and the ease of transitioning to another company if needed. These considerations raise questions about the relevance of the police, and the extent to which private policing could eventually replace conventional police forces (Semuels, 2023). Whether this trend signifies a fundamental transformation of law enforcement to privatized or blended models remains to be seen, but the increasing reliance on private security forces undoubtedly marks a significant paradigm shift in the pursuit of community safety and order.

Social Services

Now, let’s explore two case studies illustrating instances where municipalities or counties have adopted a model where social service personnel independently respond to calls, eliminating the need for police involvement. The first case study, with the concept originating in Eugene, Oregon, over three decades ago, focuses on the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program. This innovative initiative deploys two-person teams, comprising a medical professional and a crisis worker, to address calls related to mental health, substance abuse, and conflict resolution, eliminating the direct involvement of law enforcement (Schatz, 2020). CAHOOTS workers are unarmed and rely on verbal and de-escalation skills to connect with the individual, emphasizing the use of the least amount of intervention into the lives of their clients as possible. The need for this type of alternative response is the result of concerns from the community that the police are not adequately trained to properly engage, de-escalate, and assist those with mental health issues. Their outcomes are remarkably successful; in 2019, out of 24,000 CAHOOTS calls, the police were requested for backup only 150 times, underscoring their effectiveness as well as dispelling the myth that unarmed responders would suffer injury and death without an officer present (Schatz, 2020). CAHOOTS has been a model for progressive law enforcement agencies across the country, even across the Pacific.

Taking inspiration from CAHOOTS, the Honolulu Police Department has adopted a concept of entrusting social workers with specific calls, thereby reallocating armed resources to more urgent matters. This shift has a notable impact on call volume, given that behavioral and mental health issues constitute 10% to 30% of the Honolulu Police Department’s total calls, and 13% of those calls have traditionally resulted in an officer’s use of force (Jedra, 2021). Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard is receptive to the concept of assigning certain police duties to social workers, expressing her belief that tasks related to social issues should primarily be addressed by mental health clinicians. Talking about the new service model, she said succinctly that “Those are all social issues that should be handled elsewhere” (Jedra, 2021).

The City of Los Angeles has also implemented programs that involve social workers or mental health professionals to respond to certain types of police calls instead of officers. The Los Angeles Police Protective League seemingly supports their alternate response programs, recently publishing a list of 28 call types that might justify an alternative response by unarmed officers or service providers as opposed to the conventional armed police intervention. These calls include not only mental health and homeless-related calls, but also loitering, drinking in public, and some verbal disputes (Asperin, 2023). As successful as these types of programs are, though, calls to disband or defund the police in lieu of social services is an impractical solution. A CNN article describes the LAPD cutting its budget by $150 million amid defunding the police advocacies in 2021. Shortly thereafter, their homicides and violent crimes skyrocketed by 26.5 percent the first year and 44.9 percent the next (CNN, 2021). This prompts the question, is a balancing act the answer?

Technology

In the world of modern law enforcement, technology assumes an increasingly pivotal role, and its significance is set to expand exponentially. It proves indispensable for crime prevention, crime fighting, and the enhancement of public safety. Cameras and social media networking represent the latest trends with significant potential. Take, for instance, the video doorbell. On its own, the “Ring” doorbell serves the practical purpose of informing homeowners about delivered packages or capturing video footage of potential package thieves. The real strength, however, lies in its ability to interconnect cameras in geographic areas to establish a robust network to support crime-fighting through the world-wide web.

An example highlights the effectiveness of Ring cameras. At the Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp noted that, depending on the images captured, these cameras have played a crucial role in solving crimes. Detectives successfully employed video footage in two of their recent major crime investigations—one involving a residential burglary where the suspect attempted a break-in through the front door, and another concerning a domestic violence assault that recorded the suspect chasing individuals with a knife (Shedlock, 2019). Similarly, the police there and elsewhere are learning to use other common household technological gadgets to their advantage. Interestingly, information retrieved from an “Alexa” smart speaker was used in 2017 to solve a double murder in Farmington, New Hampshire (Cuthbertson, 2018) and data from Fitbit fitness trackers has played a role in multiple cases, most recently in the trial of a man charged with the murder of his wife (Marr, 2022). More formal uses of technology by the police are already delivering significant benefits.

Real Time Crime Centers are currently a focal point of discussion within law enforcement circles, representing a trend that is gaining traction across agencies worldwide. The Pomona Police Department exemplifies this approach, currently deploying 20 Flock cameras in their city and actively working on establishing a Real Time Crime Center. The impact of these 20 cameras has already proven invaluable, with their use in 2023 directly leading to the identification of suspects involved in various crimes, including multiple homicides, retail theft, and fatal felony hit-and-runs (E. Padilla, personal communication, December 14, 2023 .

Examining the Trade-offs

We have now explored three key dimensions in law enforcement: private police, social services, and technology. As with any complex system, each comes with its own set of trade-offs, acknowledging that none is inherently perfect on its own. The cost-effectiveness and flexibility of contracting with private police is a carrot that may be dangled by those advocating for fewer public police. In an article titled “The Pros and Cons of Privatizing Police Departments”, the author states that private security is more cost-effective because it is more efficient (Rachelle, 2022). The reasons offered were that due to the constraints imposed by legal and political factors, law enforcement personnel often face limitations that can impede their efficiency. In contrast, private security professionals operate with greater flexibility, as they are not bound by the same rules and regulations. This freedom enables them to concentrate more effectively on their responsibilities, making private security a potentially more efficient and economical option.

But as the saying goes, you get what you pay for. While some argue that private police can be easier on the budget, concerns about the moral fiber of those hired for such roles loom large. Police officers must successfully navigate an extensive background investigation, decreasing the chances of hiring someone prone to unethical behavior. Once hired, they undergo ongoing, specialized training covering a range of topics, including law, marksmanship, de-escalation techniques, racial bias, and ethics, far beyond the training mandates for private security personnel. Some of those calling for the police to take a backseat to private security and social service professionals argue that despite the extensive training received by the police, there are frequent instances where officers are not exhibiting the highest standards of conduct. In reality, though, the frequency of officers prosecuted is low. To illustrate, let’s examine the proportion of officers encountering charges in officer-involved shootings, a category that is comparatively more straightforward to track. On an annual basis, approximately 1,000 individuals are fatally shot by police (Thomson-DeVeaux, 2020). From 2005 to 2020 in the United States, only 42 nonfederal police officers from about 15,000 fatal incidents were convicted for their actions; among them, five were ultimately convicted of actual murder (Korhonen, 2023).

A sworn, trained police officer possesses certain advantages over private police personnel in other critical aspects, such as legal authority and the multifaceted responsibilities inherent to their role. Importantly, police officers have legal powers and authority enabling them to enforce laws, make arrests, and maintain public order in ways that private security professionals cannot. Let’s not forget about the community aspect of policing, building relationships with the public to understand and address their needs, which is a unique strength that contributes to effective law enforcement. Additionally, law enforcement agencies possess specialized units and the capability for collaborative efforts among different agencies, offering a degree of expertise and coordination that private security organizations might not possess. Lastly, the public would have more oversight and transparency with a sworn police agency. This is due to internal oversight including internal affairs units, external oversight such as civilian police oversight commissions and laws requiring the transparency of police records. A private company may not be as open with its books. Communities may only receive response services for which they have contracted, mitigating the willingness or ability of those organizations to engage in the soft skills of community engagement over time that works against the need for the police to become part of the fabric of their communities.

Privatized policing may have significant drawbacks; however, using trained professionals for mental health, persons experiencing homelessness, and related calls is a concept supported by advocates and law enforcement alike. As this transition continues, agencies must address the inherent dangers involved with unarmed social workers confronting persons in mental health crises without armed backup. One such recent example involves a social worker for San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing who was providing services to a subject when they were attacked with a knife (Kupfer, 2023). This is also a concern if private police provide support to mental health professional in situations where they are exposed to potential harm. For instance, in 2022 a security officer in Los Angeles approached a man near the USC campus about a possible trespassing and was shot and killed (Lin & Martinez, 2022).

While technology has numerous advantages, it also presents a range of challenges. These encompass privacy concerns, expenses when not funded by grants, technological constraints, and the potential for data misuse (Carr, 2021).Envision a future where every public area in a city is under total video surveillance. Thousands of cameras provide extensive coverage, capturing a large array of crimes of crimes daily. Consequently, the police department managing this vast network could itself be swamped with an unprecedented volume of data requiring constant monitoring. Officers could face the dilemma of prioritizing incidents captured on video, having to choose between responding to reported crimes or monitoring live feeds for potential threats. Amid these challenges, cities stand at a crossroads, wrestling with the need to strike a balance between technological innovation and the human resources required to effectively manage and respond to the inundation of information from their all-encompassing surveillance network. The best response to these myriad concerns is balancing approaches to create the most effective array of resources.

Balance is Key

The question now is, where will the future take us, and where is the “sweet spot” of balancing sworn vs non-sworn resources, and technology? The Pomona Police Department has opted for a well-rounded strategy to combat crime, incorporating the three elements we’ve discussed: technology, sworn personnel, and non-sworn resources. Pomona is in the process of instituting a Real Time Crime Center. They have realized such value in their initial 20 cameras that they pursued and were recently awarded $860,000 for 60 more cameras. To cope with the increased demand to monitor this array the Department is considering the option of contracting out camera monitoring to a private company, overseen by sworn personnel. Furthermore, the department has opted to refrain from installing an excess of cameras and, instead, to strategically place a designated number in city hotspots based on data analysis derived from statistics.

When it comes to integrating and collaborating with social services, Pomona has drawn inspiration from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mental Evaluation Unit (MEU), establishing a framework for nearby agencies in recent years. The LAPD MEU fields sworn officers who have undergone specialized training in crisis intervention and mental health issues. Upon encountering individuals exhibiting signs of mental illness or emotional distress, MEU officers are dispatched to assess the situation, engage in de-escalation when possible, and work in partnership with mental health services professionals to assist individuals. The program’s success has prompted plans to expand their teams to include 50 clinicians and 84 officers. According to department data, there were 22,565 calls for these teams in Los Angeles in 2022, resulting in the MEU placing 4,383 of the subjects they contacted on 5150 WIC holds to get them the assistance they needed (Leonard, 2023).

Pomona employs a similar collaborative model in two of its specialized teams: the Mental Health Unit (MHU) and the Homeless Encampment Response Team (HEART). In both teams, sworn officers work in tandem with mental health professionals and social workers. They share the same vehicle and respond to calls aligned with their respective areas of expertise. This approach harnesses the strengths of both disciplines, blending the compassion and expertise of social workers with the tactical skills of law enforcement. The units have been very effective; HEART and MHU collectively responded to 7, 892 calls where their expertise was needed from December 2022 to the start of December 2023. The HEART team was able to remove about 2,700 encampments, contact over 1800 individuals to offer resources such as food, water, clothing, blankets, social services, and temporary housing. As for the MHU Team, during the same time period, 200 people were placed on a mental health hold, with 175 of those cases referred for additional mental health services. The success achieved by these teams stands as a compelling model for other communities seeking innovative and collaborative solutions to these types of social issues.

Establishing Collaborative Teams

The successes of Pomona’s teams may foster interest as to how to start such a team. Establishing a collaborative team of police officers alongside healthcare professionals or social workers to collectively respond to calls traditionally handled by law enforcement is a methodical and deliberate process. A thorough assessment of both agency and community needs is paramount. For instance, analyzing the nature of calls provides a foundational understanding of the issues to be addressed. Once specific needs are pinpointed, the next step involves stakeholder meetings, encompassing representatives from law enforcement, mental health professionals, social services, and even city leaders. These sessions serve as a platform to create a shared vision, define goals, and address potential challenges while fostering buy-in from all involved parties. Equally crucial is the creation of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that delineates the responsibilities, roles, and expectations of each entity. Finally, the introduction of a pilot program, or a “slow roll-out,” allows for testing, refinement, and continuous evaluation. Feedback from team members, stakeholders, and the community informs necessary adjustments. If the pilot proves successful, the collaboration can be expanded to encompass a wider spectrum of calls, involving additional law enforcement agencies and relevant entities. Although another community may have similar issues, it is critical to adapt what works for the local community, and not take things “off the shelf” and expect them to work. If done well, however, these blended approaches foreshadow success both for the police and the public they serve.

In Conclusion: Shaping the Future of Policing

As society grapples with what it believes law enforcement should look like, high-profile incidents in the media continue to fuel a call for a reevaluation of policing strategies. The Pomona Police Department’s approach, blending technology, sworn personnel, and non-sworn resources, exemplifies a balanced strategy that could appease most, while being the most impactful. By embracing cutting-edge technology like Real Time Crime Centers and fostering collaboration, Pomona has addressed challenges related to homelessness, mental health, and crime. As we navigate this intricate landscape, the question persists: can a balanced approach effectively redefine the future of policing, aligning societal needs with innovative solutions that transcend conventional paradigms? The answer remains a pivotal aspect of shaping law enforcement in the years to come, and as it unfolds, one thing is certain: the winds of change are unstoppable, and law enforcement must navigate them wisely to protect and serve the public well.

Ryan Rodriguez is a Captain for the Pomona Police Department in Southern California. He has served in a variety of assignments throughout his career including an FBI Gang Task Force, A Crime Impact Team, Internal Affairs and 17 years on SWAT. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree In Psychology and an MBA with a concentration in leadership. He also a graduate of the LAPD Westpoint Leadership program and will graduate from POST Command College in February 2024.​

References

Asperin, A. M. (2023, March 2). LAPD to stop responding to these 911 calls under new proposal. FOX 11 Los Angeles. https://www.foxla.com/news/lapd-stop-responding-911-service-calls

Carr, N. K. (2021). Programmed to Protect and Serve: The Dawn of Drones and Robots in Law Enforcement. J. Air L. & Com., 86, 183.

CNN, P. N., Julia Jones, Josh Campbell and Priya Krishnakumar. (2021, May 25). Defund the police encounters resistance as violent crime spikes. CNN. https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/25/us/defund-police-crime-spike/index.html

Cuthbertson, A. (2018, November 14). Amazon ordered to give Alexa evidence in double murder case. The Independent. https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/amazon-echo-alexa-evidence-murder-case-a8633551.html

Jedra, C. (2021, March 1). Here’s what happens when social workers, not police, respond to mental health crises. Honolulu Civil Beat. Retrieved February 1, 2023, from https://www.civilbeat.org/2021/03/heres-what-happens-when-social-workers-not-police-respond-to-mental-health-crises/

Korhonen, V. (2023, June 2). Police killings: Convictions of police officers by charge U.S. 2020. Statista. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1123386/convictions-police-officers-arrested-murder-charge-us/#statisticContainer

Kupfer, M. (2023, September 16). San Francisco stabbing: Social Workers Need More Protection, union says. The San Francisco Standard. https://sfstandard.com/2023/09/15/stabbing-of-san-francisco-social-worker-could-have-been-prevented-union-says/

Leonard, E. (2023, July 13). LAPD ready to expand mental crisis squad. NBC Los Angeles.https://www.nbclosangeles.com/investigations/lapd-ready-to-expand-mental- health-crisis-unit/3186736/

Lin, Summer, and Christian Martinez, (2022, December 31). Man arrested in fatal shooting of security guard outside USC off-campus apartments. Los Angeles Times. Retrieved February 1, 2023, from https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-12-28/security-guard-killed-in-shooting-outside-usc-off-campus-apartment-complex

Marr, B. (2023, October 5). The 5 biggest tech trends in policing and law enforcement. Forbes. https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2022/03/08/the-5-biggest-tech-trends-in-policing-and-law-enforcement/?sh=71ea9bd33840

Rachelle. (2022, November 28). The Pros and cons of Privatizing Police Departments | Ecusocmin. Retrieved February 1, 2023, from https://www.ecusocmin.org/the-pros-and-cons-of-privatizing-police-departments/

Semuels, A. (2023, May 2). Private security guards are replacing police across America. Time. https://time.com/6275440/insecure-private-security-replacing-police/

Schatz, A. (2020, December 7). Chicago pilots mental health co-responder model, critics say armed officers should not be present. Medill Reports Chicago. https://news.medill.northwestern.edu/chicago/chicago-pilots-mental-health-co-responder-model-critics-say-armed-officers-should-not-be-present/

Shedlock, J. (2021, April 23). Ring doorbell cameras help fight crime, raise other issues. GovTech.https://www.govtech.com/public-safety/ring-doorbell-cameras-help- fight- crime-raise-other-issues.html

Stoll, I. (2022, May 10). Professionalizing Police hasn’t worked. try privatizing instead. Reason.com. Retrieved February 3, 2023, from https://reason.com/2020/06/08/professionalizing-policing-hasnt-worked-privatize-it-instead/

Thomson-DeVeaux, A., Rakich, N., & Butchireddygari, L. (2020, June 4). Why It’s So Rare For Police Officers To Face Legal Consequences. FiveThirtyEight. https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/why-its-still-so-rare-for-police-officers-to- face- legal-consequences-for-misconduct/