LOS ANGELES — One person is in custody after a man was beaten to death with a hammer during an altercation on his property in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, sheriff’s officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight at a residence in the 1000 block of West 98th Street, located in the Westmont neighborhood. There, they found the victim suffering from a traumatic head injury in the backyard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, KTLA reported. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The South L.A. man died after being hit in the head with a hammer during a fight with a homeless man he had allowed to stay in his backyard, investigators said. It’s unclear what prompted the fatal altercation.

Deputies arrested the man believed responsible for the homicide a short distance away from the scene. They did not identify him.

No other details were immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.