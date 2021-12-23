Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minnesota – The jury in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter found her guilty of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

A second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Potter’s “culpable negligence” created “unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.”

First-degree manslaughter means that Potter improperly used “such force and violence that death of or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”

The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Potter’s “culpable negligence” created “unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and 10 years.

You can watch live analysis of the verdict from Rekeita Law below.

Potter was charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright. Potter has claimed it was an accident when she pulled her gun instead of a Taser. accidentally, she’s claimed, by grabbing her gun instead of a Taser.

While prosecutors and the defense agree that Potter didn’t set out to kill Wright when he was pulled over earlier this year, there has been significant disagreement on the criminal liability that Potter faces.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...