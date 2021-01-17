Share—and speak up for law & order...















Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia have arrested two suspects in connection with last week’s shooting death of a 25-year-old Temple University graduate who was walking his dog near his home.

According to Fox 29, police said the suspects were seen on surveillance video approaching the victim, Milan Loncar, and reaching into his pockets before shooting him in the chest in the city’s Brewerytown neighborhood.

NOW: Family and friends of Milan Loncar have started to gather where he was senselessly shot and killed Wednesday evening while walking his dog in Brewerytown. Two suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting of the 25 year old and recent Temple University grad.@6abc pic.twitter.com/ULyjM7rhzP — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 15, 2021

His rescue puppy stayed by his side until help arrived, his family told the station. Loncar died later at a hospital.

Loncar graduated from Temple University in 2019 and was planning to move in with his girlfriend next month.

HE WAS MY SOULMATE: Milan Loncar’s girlfriend, Olivia Gorski spoke at his vigil this evening in Brewerytown. She was joined by his mother and sister, and dog Roo. Roo never left his side after he was shot. @6abc pic.twitter.com/58erhT6bcw — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 16, 2021

Saying he was her “soulmate.” girlfriend Olivia Gorski was devastated by the senseless killing.

The suspects have not been identified by law enforcement. They will both face murder and weapons charges according to the police.

The murder rate in Philadelphia has skyrocketed.

In 2020, 499 people were murdered and over 2200 were shot. The 2020 murder rate was a 40% increase from the year before.

The city has not dealt with those murder rates since 1990, when 500 were reportedly murdered.