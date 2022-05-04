Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – A Utah man is accused of driving as fast as 100 mph while high on meth, blowing through a stop sign and crashing into some horse stables where two 3-year-old boys were playing, instantly killing them Monday evening, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Kent Cody Barlow faces two counts of vehicular homicide with criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance, DUI with serious bodily injury, speeding at 100 mph, and other charges, the New York Post reported.

Barlow, 25, was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Provo. Following treatment, he was released into police custody.

Kent Cody Barlow, 2019 booking photo. (Salt Lake County)

Witnesses say they saw Barlow “driving recklessly” as fast as 100 mph and “weaving or drifting into oncoming traffic” about 7:20 p.m. in Eagle Mountain.

Remnants of the double vehicular homicide. ( Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

“The car went off the paved road to the right, shattered a vinyl rail fence, smashed through a five rail steel pole fence, smashed through another section of that same steel pole fence, then crashed through a fence panel corral, then hit a large cement block anchored in the ground, launched into the air, and then into a lean-to style set of horse stables, coming to a stop upside down,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two 3-year-old boys were playing in an animal corral when they were struck and killed by Barlow. ( Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Tragically, two 3-year-old boys were playing with toys in an animal corral when they were barreled into and thrown by Barlow’s out-of-control automobile more than 75 feet, according to the sheriff’s office. The youngsters died instantly.

( Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

There were three passengers in Barlow’s vehicle. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

(Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Barlow was on parole at the time of the vehicular homicide. A preliminary drug screen revealed a positive test for methamphetamine, the Post reported.

Eagle Mountain is located about 40 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City.

In 2019, Barlow was arrested after allegedly stealing a police cruiser and leading law enforcement officers on a wild chase, according to KTVX.

“We of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these two sweet boys. Their loss is a senseless tragedy and we can only imagine the depth of the grief now being carried by their families.”