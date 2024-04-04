Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WAVERLY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections announced the line-of-duty death of K9 Rivan on Tuesday, April 2. The five-year-old Belgian Malinois and his handler were trying to stop an attack on an inmate by four other inmates at the Sussex I State Prison at 24414 Musselwhite Drive in Waverly, Virginia.

A group of “barbaric” MS-13 gang members were reportedly responsible for killing K9 Rivan as he was protecting his handler, Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields, reported Fox News.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement honoring K9 Rivan and vowed to hold the inmates responsible for his death.

“God bless Rivan, a heroic K9 who was killed in the line-of-duty in Virginia. These barbaric members of MS-13 will be held accountable,” the governor said.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), K9 Rivan was killed after being “repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates,” who were all reportedly illegal immigrants at the time of their arrest.

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details:

While one inmate watched, three inmates were assaulting another inmate. K9 Rivan and his handler attempted to stop the attack and save the inmate’s life. The three inmates kicked and stabbed K9 Rivan repeatedly as K9 Rivan, K9 Rivan’s handler, and other Corrections Officers established order.

Despite lifesaving measures by the Virginia Department of Corrections staff, K9 Rivan succumbed to his wounds. K9 Rivan’s handler did not sustain any serious injuries.

The injured inmate was treated at a local hospital and returned to the Sussex State Prison.

The four inmates involved in the attack were verified members of the MS-13 gang, convicted of felonious crimes such as homicide, attempted rape, kidnapping/abduction, and child pornography charges, grand larceny, and possession of schedule III drug while being in the United States illegally.

K9 Rivan had served with the Virginia Department of Corrections for almost five years. His mother served with the Secret Service, and his father served with a police department in Southwest Virginia.

VADOC Director Chad Dotson said, “The loss of Rivan is truly tragic, but it is important to remember he did not die in vain. He lost his life while potentially saving the lives of two people, his assigned Officer and an inmate. The VADOC will never forget Rivan’s sacrifice.”