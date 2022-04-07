RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced four new members of the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday after state Senate Democrats rejected his previous selections, according to a report.

Among the new board members is Michelle Dermyer, the widow of Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer who was killed at a Richmond bus terminal on March 31, 2016, reported The News and Advance.

From the Officer Down Memorial Page:

Trooper Chad Dermyer was shot and killed while speaking to a suspicious person inside the Greyhound bus terminal in Richmond, Virginia, at approximately 2:45 pm. He and other officers were participating in an interdiction training course and were conducting stops of suspects. He spoke to the man briefly before the man suddenly produced a handgun and opened fire, hitting him. Other officers who were on scene shot and killed the subject when the man opened fire on them following a short foot pursuit inside the bus terminal. Trooper Dermyer was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his wounds. Trooper Dermyer was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He had served with the Virginia State Police for 17 months and had previously served with the Newport News Police Department, Jackson, Michigan, Police Department, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Police. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, brother, and sister.

Youngkin’s choices also included two former prosecutors and a master trooper in his desire to reshape the board.

The governor said in a statement that his choices would help reform the parole board, which faced scandal under the previous administration of Ralph Northam.

“This group of individuals will restore common sense, reform the Parole Board, and stand up for victims’ rights,” Youngkin said.

The new board members include: