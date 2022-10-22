Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The defendant accused of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre, Darrell Brooks, aggressively hammered his fist down and glaringly stared at the judge, causing her to recess the court on Friday.

“I need to take a break,” Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow relented. “This man right now is having a staredown with me. It’s very disrespectful, he pounded his fist, frankly, it makes me scared and we’re taking a break,” reported the Post Millennial.

The career criminal is accused of intentionally mowing over people while driving through a Wisconsin Christmas parade in 2021, killing six and injuring about 60 others.

Brooks’ behavior has caused several disruptions, including Tuesday when he was ejected from the courtroom after Dorow concluded that his interfering behaviors could not be tolerated without a respite.

The judge excused the jury and the witness from the stand after Brooks continued to argue, interrupt, and make multiple baseless objections. The defendant participated by video from the next room over before being allowed re-entry.

Brooks was also removed from court proceedings on Oct. 4 due to his chronic disruptive behavior.