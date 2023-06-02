Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OAKLAND, Calif. – Districts where George Soros-backed prosecutors have taken over continue to produce a series of horror stories involving “restorative justice,” — the idea that criminals can be “restored” through community programs and other assistance. In most cases, criminals mock these efforts and continue in a life of crime, leaving victims disillusioned and community members stunned as lawlessness thrives.

Alameda County is in the Bay Area of Northern California. The county seat is Oakland. Pamela Price is the progressive district attorney in the county, and now you can add Superior Court Judge Kevin Murphy to the long list of victims who had his “personal belongings” stolen from him by three robbery suspects, the Daily Wire reported.

On Thursday at about 8:50 a.m., three masked suspects carrying firearms mugged Judge Murphy in the parking garage right outside the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland as he headed to work, KRON 4 reported.

If the suspects are ever caught, DA Price’s track record suggests she will go lenient on the judge’s assailants.

Pamela Price

According to the Daily Wire, “Price, a progressive who has been supported by George Soros-funded groups in the past, has done a miserable job since coming into office earlier this year. She believes in a soft-on-crime approach, often lowering punishments for violent offenders while showing disregard for victims.”

Much like other progressive prosecutors who have undermined the system of justice, Price is facilitating lawlessness where actual justice goes unserved.

Therefore, no one should be surprised that even a judge, who was just a few steps from the courthouse where he rules on criminal cases from the bench, gets victimized.

