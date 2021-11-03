Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SPOKANE, Wash. — A father in the state of Washington was taken into custody and accused of killing a man who he claimed had sold his teenage daughter into a sex-trafficking ring.

John Eisenman, 60, was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree murder in the death of Andrew Sorensen, 19, whose remains were found decomposed in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle on Oct. 22, the Spokane Police Department said Monday.

According to police, Eisenman learned back in October 2020 that his underage daughter was sold into a Seattle-area sex-trafficking ring, reportedly by Sorensen, who was her boyfriend at the time.

The father was able to rescue the girl and bring her back to Spokane, police said.

A month after the revelation of events, Eisenman allegedly confronted Sorensen and abducted him, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of a car, New York Post reported.

“Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” police said in the press statement.

The homicide occurred at a location in Airway Heights, Washington.

“After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside. The vehicle remained at that location until it was moved in October 2021 by a 3rd-party and driven to Spokane. At this point it is not believed the 3rd-party knew the body was in the trunk. The vehicle, with the body still in the trunk, was abandoned at the Everett location. While parked on Everett, individuals were rummaging through the car and taking items when they made the gruesome discovery,” police said in a statement.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to Brenda Kross who is Eisenman’s fiancée, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Law enforcement authorities discovered a man’s body with his ankles and hands bound, tape over his mouth and multiple puncture marks on his clothing, according to the news outlet.

Andrew Sorensen allegedly sold John Eisenman’s teenage daughter into a sex ring while he was dating her. (Image via New York Post)

Eisenman greeted police when they attempted to contact Kross. He said her 1991 green Honda Accord had been stolen.

However, Kross later revealed to investigators that Sorensen had taken Eisenman’s underage daughter and used her in a sex-trafficking ring. As a result, she and the girl’s father drove to Seattle to rescue her last year.

A neighbor contacted police and told them that Eisenman had admitted to killing someone and hiding his body in the trunk of a car, the Spokesman-Review reported.

As the questioning continued, the father reportedly acknowledged killing Sorensen last November, according to the news organization.

Eisenman was arrested Friday. Prior to this incident he had no recent criminal history, nor any violent criminal history, police said.

He was booked into Spokane County Jail for murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













