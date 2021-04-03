Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Friday a law that loosens regulations on gun ownership by eliminating the need for a permit to buy or carry handguns in the state. The new law takes effect July 1, with many calling it a “constitutional carry” bill, the Iowa State Daily reported.

Governor Reynolds announced: “Today I signed legislation protecting the Second Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens while still preventing the sale of firearms to criminals and other dangerous individuals.”

The Republican governor acknowledged that the bill will not stop “bad actors” from acquiring handguns, but that it will protect her citizens’ rights.

The bill does not provide blanket freedom to purchase guns without some hurdles, according to Fox.

Under previous law, a citizen would need to pass a background check to obtain a permit, which was required to buy or carry handguns. The new law still requires background checks or permits for federally-licensed dealers, but it does not require them anymore for individual vendors.

Supporters of the bill claim that Iowans would still obtain permits in order to carry their handguns in other states that have reciprocal agreements with Iowa, the Iowa State Daily reported.