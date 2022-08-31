Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Lou Ferrigno, the former champion bodybuilder who went on to star as the ‘Hulk’ in the sci-fi series “The Incredible Hulk” shared some love for the law enforcement community after going on a ride-along with the Syracuse Police Department.

In his Facebook post, Ferrigno, 70, referred to his status as a reserve sheriff’s deputy and expressed his gratitude for being able to help multiple communities during his “ride along” with law enforcement officers, Fox News Digital reported.

In the photo, Ferrigno is on scene with officers of what appears to be a vehicle collision as one officer attends to a person in the car while bystanders look on.

Ferrigno also made a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” along with Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile, where he discussed the importance of supporting police as crimes spike.

He said, “It’s all about respecting that leadership, because most kids today, there’s no God, there’s no respect. They have no respect for themselves. That’s why I’m fortunate.”

The man with a laudable history of supporting police departments all across the country was raised by a cop, as Ferrigno’s father worked for the NYPD for 26 years and retired as a lieutenant in 1983.

Ferrigno was diagnosed with 75-80% hearing loss by the age of three. As a result, he was bullied growing up for his hearing aid and his speech impediment. To escape the kids calling him deaf and mute, he dove into the Hulk and Spiderman comic books.

“I was obsessed with power,” he says. “I wanted to be strong enough so that I could be able to defend myself.”

That led him to a career in bodybuilding, People Magazine reported.

“It changed my life. It gave me drive and determination,” he says. “I knew that this was my journey to be successful because if I hadn’t discovered bodybuilding, I would have gone the other way, feeling sorry for myself and maybe resorting to drugs. It’s all about taking action, because nobody can do that for you except for yourself.”