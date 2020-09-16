First responders are feeling the impact and working full force as extensive flooding and damage were reported along the Gulf Coast Wednesday after Hurricane Sally roared ashore in Alabama, bringing torrential rain that threatens to spread further inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said as of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Sally is now a Category 1 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, and is located about 25 miles west of Pensacola, Fla., moving northeast at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, FOX News reported.

The NHC said that “historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding,” with up to 35 inches of rain expected in parts of the region.

As the storm churned inland after making landfall as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Ala., damage reports were coming in from across the area.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama reported an “extremely dangerous situation,” as major flooding was reported in the area as well as “severe widespread damage.”

Officials in Florida’s Panhandle have shut down Interstate 10 at the Escambia Bay Bridge near Pensacola due to sustained high winds on Wednesday morning.

Moreover, there have been several road closures due to flooding in Florida’s Panhandle.

Conditions are NOT improving along the coast this morning. This is the view from downtown Pensacola during Hurricane #Sally. https://t.co/LfBLB6PVuu — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 16, 2020

“Conditions are NOT improving along the coast this morning,” the NWS tweeted.

More than 2 feet of rain was recorded near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and the NWS reported nearly 3 feet of water covered streets in downtown Pensacola, FOX reported.

Car alarms in downtown Pensacola were triggered, setting off honking horns and flashing lights that illuminated floodwaters up to the bumpers of parked cars.

A section of Florida’s Highway 98, which runs parallel to the Gulf of Mexico, was also blocked by debris and downed power lines Wednesday morning.

Scenic Gulf at the Okaloosa/Walton county line is blocked due to debris and power lines landing in the roadway from #HurricaneSally. @WCSOFL is encouraging all residents to stay in place unless there is an emergency. Roads are dangerous right now. pic.twitter.com/y6j8f7XHkS — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) September 16, 2020

In a tweet, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said that residents should stay home because roads in the area “are dangerous right now.”

This is flooding on Bobsikes and Timberlake Drive. NO ONE should be on the roads right now in Walton County. Conditions during #HurricaneSally are very dangerous and there is widespread flooding on roadways. Please stay inside unless there is an emergency. pic.twitter.com/k5DJmbcZTg — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) September 16, 2020

The agency added that numerous roads in the area are closed due to the storm.

City officials in Orange Beach, Ala. told the Associated Press they received 120 calls after midnight from people who had homes flooded by the storm.

Mayor Tony Kennon said between 50 and 60 people were rescued and are staying in makeshift shelters Wednesday morning

“We got a few people that we just haven’t been able to get to because the water is so high,” Kennon told the AP. “But they are safe in their home, as soon as the water recedes, we will rescue them.”

A curfew was in effect for the city until noon, with officials asking people to stay off the roads, according to FOX.

“Orange Beach Police/Fire dispatch have been inundated with calls and ask everyone to please be patient. They are doing everything they can to assist,” the city said on Facebook. “They will respond as soon as conditions allow.”

The City of Orange Beach is EXPERIENCING LIFE-THREATENING CONDITIONS AS A RESULT OF HURRICANE SALLY NEARING SHORE AS A… Posted by City of Orange Beach on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Sally is still a powerful, dangerous and life-threatening storm as it moves inland from the Alabama and Florida coast.

Storm totals range from 10-35 inches of rain along the path of Sally. This will be a historic, catastrophic event for this area. This forecast is a dire one especially for areas that didn’t evacuate in time.