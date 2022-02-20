Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Newport Beach Fire Department said the crash was first reported about 6:34 p.m. Details and circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain sparse as the investigation is underway, FOX 11 LA reported.

Nicholas Vella, 44, was identified as the officer who died when the helicopter went down in Newport Harbor. He was “truly dedicated to his job, who loved what he was doing,” Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra said.

The critically injured officer was identified only as a 16-year veteran of the department, the station reported.

Huntington Beach Police Department first confirmed the crash on Twitter about 7:20 p.m. local time, FOX reported.

“We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area,” the message said. “Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available.”

Dozens of witnesses saw the airship go down before the Newport Beach Fire Department responded.

The helicopter was visible between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula, according, according to local reports.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation.

Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter, FOX 11 LA reported.

A procession was held Saturday night in his honor.

“This is a difficult night for all of us and I would ask for your prayers and support as we support our officers’ families,” Parra said.

UPDATE

HBPD reported the second officer has been released from the hospital.