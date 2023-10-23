Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A California man, who was recently released from prison, as well as his daughter, were taken into custody and charged for their involvement in the fatal stabbing of a man over his Rolex watch, according to reports.

On Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m., officers with the Newport Beach Police Department responded to a 911 call near 34th Street and Seashore Drive regarding a man on the ground and bleeding. Upon arrival, police located 46-year-old Robert Tamaccio suffering from stab wounds, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Tamaccio was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Newport Beach police launched a homicide investigation.

NBPD said the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s shoes and Rolex watch. Detectives later identified Randolph Aguirre, 55, of Brea, as a suspect in the fatal stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was arrested along with his daughter, Desirre Aguirre, 30, for her involvement.

Randolph Aguirre faces several charges, which include murder, robbery as well as sentencing enhancements and a parole violation. His daughter was charged with robbery, FOX reported.

According to arrest records, Randolf Aguirre was released from state prison just seven weeks prior to the robbery-homicide. He served three years and eight months on felony assault charges.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...