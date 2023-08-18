Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – “Double the presence, double the dedication” said a Southern California police agency as a set of twin sisters hit the beat in Huntington Beach.

The Huntington Beach Police Department proudly announced the new addition in “Surf City” as Officer M. Woolbert was recently joined by her twin sister, Officer P. Woolbert, following the completion of the police academy and her field training program.

On Thursday, the department issued the following statement via social media:

Double the presence, double the dedication! After completing the rigorous field training program, you will now see identical twin sisters patrolling (solo) the streets of Huntington Beach. Meet Officer M. Woolbert (left), who graduated from the police academy a few months ahead of her sister. She’s been 10-8 (that’s the police code for patrol) solo for about four months. On the other side, Officer P. Woolbert (right), conquered the field training program last week. Join us in congratulating them as they begin this new chapter of their careers.

“Huntington Beach is a seaside city within Orange County in Southern California. It is bordered by the Pacific Ocean on the west, and has been long known for its long 8.5 miles of beautiful beach, mild climate, and excellent surfing, earning it the nickname of Surf City,” according to the city website. “Surf, sand, sun and subtle sophistication encapsulate what the City of Huntington Beach is all about.”