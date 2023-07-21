Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Workers at a south Texas ranch Thursday morning discovered a piece of luggage that contained partial human remains, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Employees feeding livestock first noticed a suitcase out in the open at the ranch in far southeastern Bexar County, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

“They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains,” Salazar said. “At this point, we don’t know anything about gender of the remains or how long the remains have been out here.”

Although a cause and manner of death, as well as the victim’s identity remain pending, the sheriff noted the first inclination is to assume a homicide occurred since the remains were partial, NBC News reported.

“There really wasn’t a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside a suitcase,” he said.

Burn marks were also discovered nearby. It is unknown if the charred area is connected to the remains or whether it was someone burning trash, which is not uncommon in rural areas, according to Salazar. As a result, the fire marshal will assist with the investigation, he noted.

The property owners where the remains were located were out of town at the time of discovery and are cooperating with investigators, the sheriff said.

Finding deceased bodies on ranch lands near the southern border has become an all too common occurrence under President Joe Biden’s defacto open border policies. Bexar County encompasses the city of San Antonio and surrounding areas, which are not far from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...