Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Everyone is now keenly aware of the hoax by Jussie Smollett. In case you just returned from a three year sabbatical in the woods, here is a quick summary. On January 29, 2019, Smollett walked from his downtown Chicago apartment to a Subway in the middle of the night. While returning, he claimed that two white people approached him and recognized him as a gay actor on the drama “Empire.” They yelled homophobic and racial slurs at him just before placing a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him. Before leaving, these obvious white supremacists, in Downtown Chicago, screamed “this is MAGA country.”

If you think the story is about as implausible as the Chicago Cubs winning a World Series again, you would be right and it didn’t take long for the cops to know exactly what this was.

Jussie was not a rookie when it came to lying. In 2007, Smollett pleaded no contest after he gave police false information after being arrested for DUI. That year he gave false information and signed his brother’s name when he was stopped by the Los Angeles Police Department. In 2019, he tried to blame two Nigerian brothers, who claimed to be his friends, as being the Trump loving, racist bigots that beat him up.

If the story ended after another fake hate crime hoax was reported, it wouldn’t be much of a story but it doesn’t.

What Jussie claimed, as far out as it was, is exactly what so many wanted him to say and they wanted to believe so much that they ignored the obvious.

Do you see a pattern here? Hundreds of prominent politicians and activists ignored basic common sense and without waiting for actual facts, they jumped to the exact conclusion they wanted.

Law enforcement has embraced all sorts of training on unconscious bias but it’s hard not to understand how so many others need to do the same.

And when it comes to those that automatically demonize law enforcement, without an ounce of actual evidence, based on the story of one person, the exact same issue arises.

Ultimately, the “Jussie” story exposed the liars that aim to destroy this profession by using their status to lie to the American public.

We have seen it more times than we can publish.

Whether it was the gentle giant that was Michael Brown or the innocent Breonna Taylor simply sleeping in her bed, these same cowards use the exact same tactics to tarnish an honorable profession.

While it won’t stop, we should stop listening to them because one thing is clear, their so called truth is nothing but a lie that they want you to believe.