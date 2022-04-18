Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A high school teacher in Houston has been fired and faces criminal charges after porn that he was apparently watching suddenly appeared for the class to see, according to reports.

Kevin Welchel was reportedly viewing porn on a laptop in his social studies room at Klein Collins High School when it began streaming on the classroom projector, apparently by accident, the Houston Chronicle reported

District spokesperson Justin Elbert said,.“The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district,” according to the news outlet.

“The district does not tolerate such completely unacceptable conduct.”

Welchel not only lost his job but was criminally charged with “display of harmful material to a minor.” The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000, the New York Post reported.

The district promised that “all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law.”

The scandal divided parents. Some viewed the punishment as appropriate, others thought it was too harsh.