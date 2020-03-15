A Houston METRO Police Department Sergeant was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver was identified as Erik Martinez Tellez.

According to 2Houston, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. at Brazos Drive and Riverwalk Drive in the Riverwalk subdivision.

Investigators found Tellez trapped inside a 1954 Chevrolet that belonged to his friend. He struck a tree at a high rate of speed while taking the car out for a spin.

According to DPS, Tellez died at the scene.