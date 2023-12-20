Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Houston police sergeant was shot multiple times in an “ambush-style attack” in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 2. The sergeant managed to return fire and fatally shot the gunman, the police chief said earlier this month. Now law enforcement authorities have released video that shows the fatal encounter.

Shortly after the shooting, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner identified the wounded officer as Sgt. M. Valle, a 17-year veteran of the department. Vallle was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Video from the ambush attack/officer-involved shooting was posted to the PoliceActivity YouTube channel. They provided the following overview:

“On December 2, 2023, Houston Police Department patrol officers with the Midwest Patrol Division’s Crime Suppression Team were conducting an investigation at the 7000 block of Harwin Drive. During the investigation, officers located the 23-year-old suspect and, at one point, lost sight of him. As the sergeant searched behind a building, the suspect fired multiple shots into the sergeant’s vehicle, striking him several times. The sergeant managed to exit his vehicle and return fire toward the suspect. The suspect ran away from the scene, and a short time later, was found around the corner of a building. He had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid to the suspect and the sergeant. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene and transported the sergeant to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.”

Chief Finner said Valle suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the arms and legs. The sergeant’s ballistic vest also absorbed one hit, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Responding officers applied tourniquets before Valle was transported to the hospital.

