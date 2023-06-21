Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

June 21, 2023

HOUSTON – An officer with the Houston Police Department was fired on Tuesday, more than week after he reportedly shot his wife in the face with a rifle.

Houston police officers responded about 12:30 a.m. on June 12 to the family apartment on Clay Road. Upon arrival they found Sadaf Iqbal suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and hand. The woman had to be rushed to a nearby hospital and undergo emergency surgery, Fox News reported.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Galib Waheed Chowdhury, an off-duty officer with HPD. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with bodily harm.

The police agency provided an update on Tuesday regarding Chowdhury’s employment status.

“Galib Chowdhury has been terminated and is no longer a Houston police officer, effective today,” the statement read. “The criminal case is in the hands of the court & criminal justice system. Our hearts remain with the victim, Sadaf Iqbal. We ask the community to pray for her and her family.”

The shooting investigation is being conducted by HPD’s Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

HOUSTON – An officer with the Houston Police Department is accused of shooting his wife in the face during an off-duty incident. The individual has been relieved of duties and taken into custody, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

During a press briefing, Chief Finner said the shooting took place just after midnight Monday, June 12, at an apartment on the northwest side of the city, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

Responding officers discovered the 30-year-old female victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the face. The weapon was reportedly fired by her husband, an off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department, Finner confirmed.

Chief Troy Finner News Briefing on Officer-Involved Shooting at 10333 Clay Rd https://t.co/rhwizF4o0m — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2023

The woman was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Her condition was unknown at the time of publication.

“We pray that she’s going to be alright and make a full recovery,” the police chief said.

A rifle was reportedly used in the shooting. HPD does not issue take-home rifles to officers, so Finner said the weapon may have been purchased by the husband.

Finner said no one else was in the apartment with the couple when the shooting occurred. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire.

The officer was arrested and booked into jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Finner confirmed. Since formal charges are pending, his name has not been released.

Finner said the two-year officer was “immediately relieved of duty” and an investigation will take place, Yahoo News reported.

“We all took an oath of office to serve and protect, but we’re human as well. This hurts. It hurts all of us,” Finner said.

