HOUSTON — Houston police confirmed Monday night that a senior police officer died in an apparent suicide over the weekend.

“The Houston Police Department confirms the apparent suicide of Senior Police Officer Alton Holmes on Sunday Dec. 12, 2021 in Montgomery County,” the agency reported on Twitter.

Holmes had been relieved of duty and was reportedly under criminal investigation regarding a complaint of sexual contact with a juvenile.

“Holmes, a 14-year veteran, was assigned to the Vehicular Crimes Division. He was relieved of duty on September 16, 2021 after HPD learned of a complaint involving sexual contact with a juvenile,” the department said. “Following an investigation, criminal charges were pending and Holmes apparently took his own life.”

“HPD is praying for the victims and families involved,” the agency said.

No further details were immediately available regarding the apparent suicide.

According to ABC 13, police have not released additional information regarding the criminal investigation.