HOUSTON – Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department has been forced out amid questions regarding whether he was aware of a code that suspended hundreds of thousands of cases years sooner than the timeline he gave to the public, according to ABC 13.

In March, Finner offered an apology after it was revealed that his agency dropped 264,000 criminal investigations over the past eight years due to a lack of personnel, Law Officer previously reported.

Finner acknowledged the crime reports were never submitted for investigation as officers assigned each one an internal code that cited a lack of available personnel. The figure represents about 10% of the 2.8 million crime reports filed with HPD during the timeframe in question. Among the neglected cases were more than 4,000 sexual assault reports.

“I apologize to victims, their families, our citizens, for the use of the code for sexual assault incidents and other violent crimes against persons,” Finner said during a press conference in March. “This is not the trauma-informed, victim-centric services they deserve. Again, this code should have never been used and never will be used again.”

The internal code was first created in 2016 as part of the department’s record management system. Finner took the helm of the department in 2021. The code was used in the two administrations that preceded his.

The chief issued an order in November 2021 that officers discontinue using the code. However, he reportedly discovered in February 2024 that it was still being used to dismiss a large volume of adult sexual assault cases, according to Fox News.

It was also disclosed during the revelation in March that two assistant chiefs were demoted for their roles in the matter, while the internal investigation remained ongoing.

On Tuesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire notified HPD employees in an email that Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite will become acting police chief, replacing Finner, ABC 13 reported.

Whitmire said in his email to police employees that he accepted Finner’s retirement, effective 10:31 p.m. Tuesday.

“This decision comes with full confidence in Acting Chief Satterwhite’s abilities to lead and uphold the high standards of our department,” the email read in part.

During a city council meeting Wednesday morning, Whitmire said, “I hope we’ll support the agency, Chief Satterwhite, who most of you know. I’ve worked with him for years. He’s been on the department for 34 years. He was actually the acting chief when Chief Finner would leave town. I know the department and Houstonians are in good keeping with Chief Satterwhite.”

Whitmire didn’t provide further clarity about what led to the decision to replace Finner, although ABC 13 inferred that Finner was aware of the code being used prior to February.

“I want to thank Chief Finner for his many years of public service,” Whitmire said. “I’ll have more to say, probably in a press availability, as how this transpired. But, it’s my responsibility to provide public safety for all Houstonians. And, the decision was made.”