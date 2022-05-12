Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A deputy in Harris County died Wednesday after a crash with a semi-truck and trailer on a Houston-area freeway and another was injured during an escort to the hospital, according to authorities.

Deputy Robert Adam Howard, 27, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a collision on State Highway 249 in a Houston suburb. He was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive, KHOU reported.

REST IN PEACE: Deputy Robert Adam Howard died in what has been described as a "horrific" crash this afternoon along the Tomball Parkway. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Please keep his family and @HCSOTexas in your thoughts and prayers.https://t.co/XoHDSvKFno pic.twitter.com/xFASoREI4b — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 12, 2022

The deputy’s patrol SUV hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on the highway, causing the law enforcement unit to basically tear apart in what the sheriff called a “pretty horrific impact,” according to ABC 13.

“We’re devastated that we’re losing such a great teammate described as a workhorse, described as having a great personality, funny, and just outgoing,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said as a large law enforcement contingent stood behind him outside Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. “We have a lot of heavy hearts.”

It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of HCSO Deputy Robert Adam Howard (27). https://t.co/XqiKLUQmGz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 11, 2022

During the escort of Howard to the hospital, a second deputy riding a law enforcement motorcycle was injured in a collision as authorities were blocking traffic.

The unnamed motor deputy is hospitalized in fair condition, Gonzalez said.

Images of the scene showed the sheriff’s patrol vehicle with major damage on its left side and the roof ripped off. Nearby was a commercial truck situated on the side of the freeway, the New York Post reported.

Howard grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, according to ABC 13 . He is survived by his wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.

