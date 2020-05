A Washington D.C. Police Officer was shot Tuesday by a suspect that was handcuffed.

Officials say that the suspect, Mark Crawford, 30, grabbed a gun from his waistband before shooting the officer while handcuffed.

Police were called to a report of a trespasser at an apartment complex.

According to the Washington Post, police made contact with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Once handcuffed, the suspect shot the officer.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the man struggled with officers while he was on the ground, apparently trying to stand up as officers tried to keep him lying down. The chief said officers “never had the opportunity” to search the man because “the struggle never stopped.”