COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – A gunman shot and killed an orthopedic surgeon at a clinic in Tennessee on Tuesday. The suspect fled from the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by responding officers, Law Officer reported earlier on Wednesday. The surgeon was identified as Dr. Benjamin Mauck. Now, law enforcement officials have identified the accused murderer as 29-year-old Larry Pickens, according to Fox News.

Pickens reportedly waited at the clinic for “several hours” before opening fire on the doctor in what police are calling a targeted attack. Mauck was shot and killed in an exam room at the crowded Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Collierville, a suburb about 30 miles west of Memphis, the New York Post reported.

The gunman fled from the clinic on foot immediately after committing the homicide but was apprehended by officers without incident within about five minutes, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction,” Chief Lane said at a press conference, adding that the gunman did not take aggressive action toward other employees or patients who were in the medical facility.

“It was in an exam room … It was a health care worker and he was a patient.”

The suspect used a handgun to murder the surgeon before fleeing. He still possessed the weapon when he was captured, the chief said.

According to Mauck’s biography at the Campbell Clinic, he joined the staff in August 2012, six years after completing medical school at the University of Tennessee-Memphis. He specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgery.

The surgeon has more than 700 patient reviews with a rating of 4.9 out of five. “Awesome doctor!” one patient wrote. “He performed surgery on my left thumb. Thanks to him I’m sitting here with my left thumb.”

Mauck was recently listed by Memphis Magazine as part of its 2023 Top Doctors List, according to the New York Post.

“Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic. We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” Campbell Clinic said in a statement. “We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.”

Mauck is survived by his wife, Rhiannon Mauck, and two young children. In a statement, the clinic said it would close all nine of its locations Wednesday, Fox reported.

“We are shocked and heartbroken,” the statement says. “We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.”

Chief Lane added, “It’s bad. It’s horrific. It’s terrible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Law enforcement authorities have not yet revealed a motive, if one is known, although the murder suspect had reportedly been threatening a staffer at the clinic for a week.