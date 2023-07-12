Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – An orthopedic surgeon in Tennessee was gunned down Tuesday by a patient who waited at the clinic for “several hours” before opening fire on the doctor in what police are calling a targeted attack. The gunman was captured a short time later.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot and killed in an exam room by a suspect at the crowded Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Collierville, a suburb about 30 miles west of Memphis, the New York Post reported.

The gunman fled from the clinic on foot immediately after committing the homicide but was apprehended by officers without incident within about five minutes, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

The suspect was not immediately identified other than referring to him as “a health care worker” who was a “patient.” No further details regarding the arrest were immediately provided.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction,” Chief Lane said at a press conference, adding that the gunman did not take aggressive action toward other employees or patients who were in the medical facility.

“It was in an exam room … It was a health care worker and he was a patient.”

The suspect used a handgun to murder the surgeon before fleeing. He still possessed the weapon when he was captured, the chief said.

According to Mauck’s biography at the Campbell Clinic, he joined the staff in August 2012, six years after completing medical school at the University of Tennessee-Memphis. He specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgery and had a 4.9 rating among patients.

Mauck was recently listed by Memphis Magazine as part of its 2023 Top Doctors List, according to The Post.

“Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic. We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” Campbell Clinic said in a statement. “We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.”

Undated photo of Dr. Benjamin Mauck and his wife. ( Facebook via New York Post)

Chief Lane added, “It’s bad. It’s horrific. It’s terrible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Law enforcement authorities have not yet revealed a motive, if one is known, although the murder suspect had reportedly been threatening a staffer at the clinic for a week.