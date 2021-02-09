Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















UPDATE:

The shooter who opened fire inside a Minnesota health clinic Tuesday was “no stranger” to law enforcement — and had been disgruntled with the healthcare system, police said.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, has been identified as the gunman who critically injured five unidentified people around 11 a.m. at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, police said.

“We are very familiar with the suspect,” Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told reporters.

Budke said that it was likely a targeted attack against the facility or someone inside — noting that Ulrich had previous conflicts with health care clinics in the area, according to reports.

“All I can say is, it’s a history that spans several years and there’s certainly a history of him being unhappy with health care and with the health care that he’d received,” Budke said.

But despite his known gripes, there was “nothing to indicate that we would’ve been in the situation where we are at today,” Budke said.

Ulrich was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Deringer said that Ulrich had been known by the agency for nearly two decades, New York Post reported.

“We have had several calls for service regarding Mr. Ulrich dating back to 2003,” he said, adding that he was “no stranger to law enforcement.”

His previous brushes with the law include arrests for drunken driving and possession of small amounts of marijuana between 2004 and 2014 — including two convictions for gross misdemeanor drunken driving that resulted in jail time.

Buffalo, Minnesota – Five people are reported in critical condition after a shooting and explosion at an urgent care clinic in Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reported that a suspected gunman opened fire at the Allina Health Clinic on Crossroads Campus Drive in Wright County late Tuesday morning.

Multiple victims reported in incident at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Reports of an active shooter. One witness tells me she also heard multiple bombs go off. Local parents say nearby schools are on lockdown. 📸 Samantha Sheets pic.twitter.com/JUXnUK0NgA — Molly Robinson (@Molls_Robinson) February 9, 2021

Thirty minutes after the shooting, four homemade bombs then reportedly detonated. It is not yet known whether the explosion occurred inside or outside the clinic.

Our sources also tell us that a bomb threat is currently being investigated at a Super 8 motel, located nearby.

A male suspect has been taken into custody and he has not yet been identified.

#BREAKING @ATFStPaul is in route to a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, after reports of an active shooter situation. No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/YVZegzbGr4 — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) February 9, 2021

Law enforcement responded to the report of shots fired at the clinic at approximately 10:55 a.m.

During the investigation, an improvised explosive device reportedly detonated at the clinic.

#BREAKING⤵️ from a member of our @FOX9 News team. One law enforcement source describing scene to me as a "disaster." Gunfire, bombs, multiple victims. Been told metro area agencies en route to assist. https://t.co/ZZWHI8Zir3 — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) February 9, 2021

While early, the details are similar to a style used by Atlanta Bomber Eric Rudolph that would set explosives off along with secondary devices that were thought to be aimed at responding officers.

