SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The woman known as the “Gucci Goddess” who stole millions from the US Army and used the abundance of funds to splurge on luxurious homes, automobiles and handbags has agreed to plead guilty to fraud and tax charges.

Janet Yamanaka Mello reportedly agreed to acknowledge her guilt to all five counts of mail fraud and five counts of filing a false tax return after she was accused last year of defrauding the government out of $108 million while working as a civilian financial program manager at Fort Sam Houston. The plea documents signed by the defendant were filed late Wednesday with the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Mello, 57, created the fake vendor Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development (CHYLD) in 2016 that allegedly provided services to military members’ families through the 4-H program, which “focuses on positive youth development through providing opportunities for youth to engage in intentional learning experiences.”

However, the IRS criminal investigation division and the Army’s criminal investigators learned the whole thing was a scam. During her seven-year-long scheme, prosecutors said the company did nothing more than steal money from the US government and never provided any financial aid to the program, reported the New York Post.

Instead, the con artist used the fraudulently obtained monies to fund her and her husband’s lavish lifestyle by purchasing 31 real estate properties in multiple states and 80 luxurious automobiles and motorcycles.

Furthermore, Mello had so many luxury-brand packages from companies like Gucci, Coach, and Louis Vuitton delivered to one of her many residences that she became known as “the Gucci Goddess” by couriers, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Her scam was finally discovered by the IRS due to suspicious tax returns.

The government will recoup money by seizing her multiple properties and going after more than $18 million investigators discovered in six bank accounts linked to Mello or CHYLD, according to court documents.

Mello has a prison exposure of up to 125 years on all charges, but will likely receive less than the maximum penalty due to her striking a plea deal. Her husband has not been charged.

Mello’s plea hearing in federal court has yet to be scheduled.

