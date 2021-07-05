Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CHARLESTON, S.C. — A GOP congresswomen has received nasty threats and profane vandalism on her property, so she’s taking security into her owns hands by arming herself.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was out of town on Memorial Day when she received a call from police regarding profanity and antichrist symbols that had been scrawled in black paint on her property, Fox News reported.

“They wanted to know if I was home, and if I knew my house had been vandalized,” said the freshman congressional representative, standing on the porch of her Charleston home.

Mace, who is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, said the crime felt personal and invasive.

“When they show up to your house, and physically just, you know, try to destroy it with graffiti, it’s personal and it’s invasive and it’s violating, and it doesn’t feel good,” said Mace

The graffiti included, “F—k you Nancy,” and “all politicians are bastards.” Police are still investigating the crime.

In October 2020, during her candidacy against Joe Cunningham, the Democrat incumbent, Mace reported that her car had been keyed. Furthermore, she decided it was time to obtain a concealed weapons permit after narrowly defeating Cunningham in November followed by death threats in December.

“It doesn’t feel good that I feel like I have to look behind my shoulder every day. It doesn’t feel safe,” said Mace. “I carry a gun wherever I go today. Wherever I’m allowed to, I do carry.”

Following the Memorial Day incident, Mace posted on her personal Twitter page – “Buying another firearm. This one to carry.”

“I now go to the gun range almost weekly to practice shooting,” she said.

Not only does she train with firearms — liberals, close your eyes — the woman who grew up with guns in the house is now training her kids how to shoot.

“When this happened, it really changed everything for me. I’m not going to live in fear, and I’m not going to be intimidated,” said Mace. “I think it’s one of the most empowering things that you can do is to be able to defend yourself.”

There is an axiom that liberals always blame conservatives for doing the very things they are actually doing. So as you might expect, in the days after the crime, there were accusations on social media that Mace vandalized her own home, a claim the congresswoman denies, Fox reported.

“There was no empathy, there was only let’s re-victimize her,” said Mace. “I challenge anybody, if I did this, please send the evidence to the FBI, and please charge me with a crime. I dare you to because the evidence just doesn’t exist out there. And it’s crazy to me that this is where we are in this country, you’re seeing the downfall of civility on social media because of this.”

