GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the Georgia man who recorded the deadly February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, has been arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday night.

Bryan will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, Fox News reported.

The death of Arbery was thrust into the national spotlight after cellphone video recorded by Bryan surfaced on social media, prompting outrage against local law enforcement.

Bryan, 50, is the neighbor of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father-son duo charged with murder in the case.