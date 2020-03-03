BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Four Georgia law enforcement officials were indicted last Thursday on charges alleging they ignored evidence that an officer was consorting with a drug dealer.

Arrest warrants were issued for Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, Vidalia Police Chief Brian Scott, and former Glynn County officers David Haney and David Hassler after a grand jury returned a 20-count indictment. As a result, they were taken into custody and booked into jail last weekend.

Charges

Powell is charged with four counts of violating his oath of office, two counts of influencing a witness and one count of attempting to commit perjury. Scott, formerly Powell’s chief of staff until he took the Vidalia job in July, is charged with two counts of violating his oath and one count apiece of influencing a witness and criminal attempt to commit perjury.

Hassler and Haney’s charges allege they ignored and covered up a former narcotics officer’s improper sexual relationships with confidential informants.

It all began with sex

The charges are the latest development in a case that began when a Glynn County narcotics officer was discovered having sex with two confidential informants. Allegations later emerged that evidence was suppressed in a fatal police chase involving the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, News4Jax reported.

After pleading guilty to two counts of violating his oath, former narcotics officer James Cassada agreed to testify about further wrongdoing within the police department.

Tangled web

The indictment alleges Powell and Scott violated their oaths by failing to address allegations that Glynn County investigator Dustin Simpson had an improper relationship with Brian Highsmith, a friend who had been convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

To substantiate the charges, evidence included a photo the two posed for, as well as a report from a federal agent that he saw Highsmith illegally possessing a gun at a bar. During the incident, Simpson allegedly flashed his badge while instructing a bar employee to protect Highsmith.

Investigators said that more than once, Powell tried to influence a witness in the investigation of one of his officers who was seen associating with a convicted drug dealer. They also said that both Powell and Scott made “an indirect threat of damage to the [an investigators] employment” with the Glynn County Police Department to deter him from testifying freely and truthfully.

Moreover, the indictment accuses Powell and Scott of improperly giving Simpson a chance to change his story during interviews and failing to require Haney to meet with a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent.

Glynn County Commissioner

“We very much certainly respect the grand jury and their decision,” Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson said. “Obviously we are disappointed in the indictments but it’s part of due process and I think we have to remember that these policemen are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Timeline

Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson released a timeline of the investigation:

February 2019: GBI began investigating allegations that an officer with the now-dissolved GBNET allegation improper contact with a confidential informant being used to make criminal cases.

May 28, 2019: Judge Roger Lane set aside a number of criminal convictions of cases GBNET investigated and modified or reduced resulting sentences.

September 2019: Grand jury investigation began in March made recommendations about the operations of the GBNET and suggesting the next grand jury consider criminal charges.

October 4, 2019: Judge Anthony Harrison suppressed evidence from a traffic stop in a GBNET-related vehicle chase and allowed a defendant to plead to a lesser charge.

November 15, 2019: Johnson appoints Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney was brought as a special prosecutor.

February 26-27, 2020: Grand Jury reviewed the evidence gathered and returned criminal indictments Thursday evening.

Admin leave

Both Powell and Scott were placed on administrative leave by their employers. Bond for Hassler and Powell was set at $35,000; Haney’s body was $30,000 and Scott’s was set at $20,000, News4Jax reported.

Jay Wiggins, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and a former Glynn County officer, was named interim county police chief on Friday.

Arraignments

Arraignments are expected in about a month. The prosecution will be handled by former Clayton County District Attorney Tracy Lawson after local District Attorney Jackie Johnson stepped aside in November.

The ongoing investigation has sparked attempts by state legislators to abolish the county police department and hand law enforcement in parts of Glynn County outside Brunswick back to the elected county sheriff.