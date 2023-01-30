Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS — Fresh off two straight national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback, Stetson Bennett, apparently had a prolonged celebration and was arrested on the charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to reports of a man banging on doors sometime around 6:00 a.m. Bennett was located in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas and taken into custody for the offense, according to police, WFAA reported.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” police said in a statement. “Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with public intoxication.”

Bennett was released from custody prior to 11 a.m., according to WFAA video showing the moment he was walked out of jail. The Bulldogs star quarterback did not respond when asked what he was doing in Dallas.

Bennett led Georgia to two straight national championships, most recently with a decisive victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, the Daily Wire reported. He was named offensive MVP in both championship games and was a 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing fourth for the prestigious award.

