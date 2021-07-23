Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















George Soros, the controversial billionaire who has funneled millions and millions of dollars into radical political candidates and causes is at it again. He’s lavishly donated to an organization working to defund the police, as violent crime spikes across the country.

“Soros gave $1 million to Color Of Change PAC on May 14, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission,” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “It is the progressive billionaire’s largest political contribution of the 2021 election cycle and his first to the political action committee since 2016.”

The Free Beacon further explains:

“The contribution from one of the Democratic establishment’s biggest donors could further undercut the party’s efforts to downplay allegations that it backs defunding police departments. Republicans have hammered Democrats over their position on policing as violent crime has skyrocketed nationwide. As part of the effort to beat back the allegations, the White House has accused Republicans of supporting the defund movement—a claim the liberal Washington Post gave ‘three Pinocchios’ earlier this month.”

The goals set forth by Color Of Change are unambiguous. An online petition sponsored by the organization reads, “Invest in black communities. Defund the police.” The petition also called for “divesting from and dismantling the systems that unjustly harms Black people,” Gateway Pundit reported.

“Policing is a violent institution that must end. We imagine a country where there is enough money to educate our children, care for our sick and feed those who are financially unstable. Defunding the police allows for this vision,” Color Of Change president Rashad Robinson said in a statement while offering support to the Minneapolis City Council’s effort to defund their police department.

